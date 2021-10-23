Edwards, Fanara shine as Notre Dame closes out regular season with 41-0 victory over Clyde-Savannah

Senior running back Drew Edwards ran for two first-half touchdowns and junior quarterback Jimmy Fanara passed for four second-half TDs to lead the host Notre Dame Fighting Irish to a 41-0 victory over Clyde-Savannah in Section V Class D football action this afternoon.

The Irish, 2-5, handed the Golden Eagles their sixth shutout loss in seven games this season. Clyde-Savannah’s only win was a 7-6 decision against Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale two weeks ago.

Notre Dame drove to the C-S 16-yard line on its opening possession but turned the ball over on a fumble into the end zone. The Irish made up for that miscue in short order when Edwards capped its next drive with a 19-yard burst off left tackle with 5:47 left in the first quarter (photo above).

Moments later, a high snap over quarterback Logan Massey's head resulted in a safety for the home team when Massey was able to cover the ball in the end zone.

The Irish scored again on the ensuing possession on a six-yard run by Edwards at the 2:30 mark of the opening period. Hayden Groff ran twice for 13 yards and Edwards broke off an 18-yard run to set up the TD. Junior kicker Brandon Carrick booted the point after touchdown to make the scored 15-0.

Notre Dame failed to score in the second quarter as a couple unsportsmanlike conducted penalties thwarted two drives.

While having success on the ground behind the offensive line of center Dalton Hamm, guards Mavrik Hall and Connor McWilliams and tackles Camden King and Joe Trewer, the Irish took to the air after intermission to put the game away.

Fanara hit Ryan Fitzpatrick from 21 yards out early in the third quarter to make it 22-0 (after Carrick’s PAT) and found Bryceton Berry from five yards out with 4:40 left in the period for a 28-0 advantage. A 34-yard pass from Fanara to Berry was the key play leading up to the five-yard TD pass.

The Irish closed out the scoring on a couple more TD passes by Fanara – both to senior Evan Cummings, from 10 yards out with eight minutes left in the game and from 10 yards out in the final minute. Groff had a 22-yard run en route to the first of Cummings’ scoring receptions.

Statistically, ND rushed for 291 yards and passed for 126 for 417 yards of total offense, while the Irish defense held C-S to 24 yards of total offense, including minus 58 on the ground.

Edwards carried 15 times for 114 yards and the two TDs, while Groff gained 75 yards on 12 carries. Fanara, the T.F. Browns Player of the Game, hit nine of 14 passes for 126 yards and the four touchdowns. Cummings caught four passes for 40 yards (and the two scores).

On defense, Conner McWilliams had seven tackles, two fumble recoveries and a sack; Vin DiRisio had six tackles, a fumble recovery and gained possession for ND on a squib kickoff; and Edwards had six tackles.

Notre Dame Coach Joe Zambito said it looks like the Irish will be the No. 7 seed for the sectional playoffs, anticipating a game at Avon on Friday night although it is not official yet.

"We're going in with some momentum but it has been a very difficult year," he said. "I've never seen injuries like this -- losing three key two-way starters (QB/Safety Colin McCulley, LB/TE Cody Henry and LB/RB George Woodruff). But, maybe we can upset the apple cart next week."

Brandon Carrick kicks off for the Irish.

Anthony Fiorentino closes in on C-S runner Detrick Rose.

Lineman Joe Trewer, left, and LB Vin DiRisio pouncing on the ball for a fumble recovery.

ND records a safety.

Another TD for Edwards.

C-S quarterback Logan Massey was under pressure all game.

Before the game, the school recognized its seniors. Their posters were put up on the fence outside Bill Sutherland Field. From left, Drew Edwards, Colin McCulley, Conner McWilliams, Dalton Hamm, Evan Cummings, Vin DiRisio and Camden King. Photos by Jim Burns.