Fire damages Perry Bowling Center; weekend tournament to be held in Geneseo

UPDATE, 2:30 P.M.

This weekend's Genesee Region USBC Scratch Memorial Tournament is being moved to Livingston Lanes in Geneseo.

Qualifying (four games) squad times are as follows:

Saturday -- Noon and 3 p.m., using up to 14 lanes with up to five bowlers per pair of lanes. There will be no 6 p.m. squad.

Sunday -- 10 a.m. -- using up to 14 lanes with up to five bowlers per pair of lanes. Semifinals (four games) and stepladder finals (top five) will follow.

To reserve a spot for the singles tournament, email [email protected] or call 585-861-0404.

---------------

A four-alarm fire Monday afternoon that reportedly started in an upstairs apartment has caused a temporary shutdown of Perry Bowling Center at 22 Covington St., Perry.

Proprietor Brett Van Duser said this morning that while most of the damage was confined to two upstairs apartments, there was significant water and smoke damage to the snack bar area of the bowling center.

He said it will take some time to assess the total impact, including if there is any structural damage.

He also said that he will be talking to his league bowlers to discuss options and that the Genesee Region USBC Scratch Memorial Tournament set for Jan. 5-6 in Perry would have to be moved.

GRUSBC leaders will be making an announcement on the tournament as soon as possible. Check this website for updates.