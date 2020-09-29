Foss opens the season with 300, pair of 299 games and three 800 series at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion

Face coverings, plastic sheeting between the seating area and social distancing are no match for Medina resident Curtis Foss, the Genesee Region USBC's high average champion (246) for the 2019-20 season.

The 33-year-old right-hander is off to an unbelievable start in this COVID-19-hampered season, rolling a 300 game, two 299 games and three 800 series in league play over the past 10 days at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion.

Foss rolled 300--800 in the Friday Singles League on Sept. 18, 299--803 in the Thursday Men's Triples League on Sept. 24 and 299--811 in the Sneezy's Monday Night League last night.

Elsewhere around the Genesee Region, Robbie Hanks fired 269--766 in the Sneezy's Monday Night League at Oak Orchard Bowl, Kevin Gray Jr. of Warsaw rolled 258--751 in the Thursday Owls League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, Rodney Jopson recorded 269--747 in the Wednesday Men's Handicap League at Rose Garden Bowl and Darleen Balduf of Byron registered 244--652 in the Wednesday Nite Ladies League at Mancuso Bowling Center.

