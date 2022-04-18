Local Matters

April 18, 2022 - 11:17am

Foss rolls 808; Batavian 3rd in Medina event

posted by Mike Pettinella in sports, Bowling, Medina Lanes, mancuso bowling center.

Curtis Foss of Medina closed out the Sneezys Monday Night League season at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion on a high note last week by rolling an 808 series -- his seventh 800 in league play since last October.

The right-hander's games were 260-290-258.

In the Wednesday Men's Handicap League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, Josh Elliott posted 258--733 and Frank Jarkiewicz shot 278--723.

In league play at Medina Lanes, Amy Allis rolled 279--717 on April 4 and followed that up with 256--735 on Thursday night.  A solid 10-pin in the 10th frame of the 279 cost her a chance at a perfect game.

ROCHESTER BOWLER TRIUMPHS

Nicholas Manioci of Rochester claimed the $750 first prize in the Hop Between Singles Handicap Tournament at Medina Lanes, defeating Hayden Allis of Medina, 206-204, in the title match. Allis earned $500.

Rounding out the top five were Derek Leach of Batavia ($350), Teagan Miller of Albion ($250) and Chris Foss of Medina ($175).

Eighteen of the tournament's 60 bowlers cashed.

Mancuso Bowling Center will be hosting a three-person handicap no-tap tournament on April 30, with squad times at noon and 2 p.m. The entry fee is $75 per team and first place, based on 40 entries, is $750. Call 716-474-7960 to enter.

