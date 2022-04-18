Foss rolls 808; Batavian 3rd in Medina event

Curtis Foss of Medina closed out the Sneezys Monday Night League season at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion on a high note last week by rolling an 808 series -- his seventh 800 in league play since last October.

The right-hander's games were 260-290-258.

In the Wednesday Men's Handicap League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, Josh Elliott posted 258--733 and Frank Jarkiewicz shot 278--723.

In league play at Medina Lanes, Amy Allis rolled 279--717 on April 4 and followed that up with 256--735 on Thursday night. A solid 10-pin in the 10th frame of the 279 cost her a chance at a perfect game.

ROCHESTER BOWLER TRIUMPHS

Nicholas Manioci of Rochester claimed the $750 first prize in the Hop Between Singles Handicap Tournament at Medina Lanes, defeating Hayden Allis of Medina, 206-204, in the title match. Allis earned $500.

Rounding out the top five were Derek Leach of Batavia ($350), Teagan Miller of Albion ($250) and Chris Foss of Medina ($175).

Eighteen of the tournament's 60 bowlers cashed.

Mancuso Bowling Center will be hosting a three-person handicap no-tap tournament on April 30, with squad times at noon and 2 p.m. The entry fee is $75 per team and first place, based on 40 entries, is $750. Call 716-474-7960 to enter.