Four flirt with perfect games in area league bowling

Four bowlers came oh so close to perfect games in Genesee Region USBC league bowling action this past week.

At Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia, lefty Tom Baker and right James Townsend each recorded 299 games in the County Line Stone/Mancuso's Friday Night Trios League.

Baker left a 7-pin in on the final ball of the second game en route to a 768 series, while Townsend left a 10-pin in game two of his second game on his way to a 721 series.

At Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, Tom Fluker posted a 298 game in a 747 series in the Wednesday Men's Handicap League and Dennis Meyer spun a 297 game in a 699 series in the Thursday Owls League.

For a list of high scores, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.