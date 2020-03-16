Four just miss honor scores in Genesee Region USBC league bowling action

Four Genesee Region USBC bowlers came "oh so close" to honor scores in league action last week.

At Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, Brady Weber of Perry rolled a 290 game on his way to a 730 series in the G&W Vending Tuesday night league, and Rob Husted of Bergen finished with a 278 game for a 793 series -- missing the coveted 800 by just seven pins -- in the Thursday Night Owls league.

At Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion, Reid Cole of Albion had two big games -- 288 and 277 -- in a 784 series in the Sneezy's Monday Night league and at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia, Geoff Harloff of Batavia spun a 290 game in a 714 series in the Toyota of Batavia Thursday Night league.

