Four top the 750 mark in Genesee Region bowling

Four bowlers cracked the 750 mark in Genesee Region USBC league bowling action last week.

At Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia, AJ Allenbrandt of Le Roy led the way with 279-232-259--770 and James Townsend of Batavia posted 256-258-244--758 in the Toyota of Batavia 4-Man League. Allenbrandt finished the first game with 10 strikes after opening with a strike and nine spare.

At Legion Lanes in Le Roy, Tim Penders of Pavilion had the hot ahnd with 246-255-267--768 in the American Legion Thursday Men's League.

And at Medina Lanes, Mike Lavender of Medina registered a 286 game in a 752 series in the Sunday Rolloffs League.

