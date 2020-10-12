GCASA to present Active Parenting course via Zoom

Parents of children from the ages of 5 to 12 are invited to take part in Active Parenting, an evidence-based, video and discussion program sponsored by the prevention department at Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse.

The six-session program will begin on Oct. 26 and continue each Monday through Nov. 30 via the Zoom videoconferencing platform. Sessions will run from 1 to 3 p.m.

“Active Parenting provides the skills necessary to achieve a fuller, more satisfying family life, and will help your children gain an increased measure of happiness and success,” said Sherri Bensley, assistant director of prevention.

Written by Dr. Michael Popkin, one of the nation’s foremost experts on parenting education, course materials tout a proven and effective approach to parenting that will lead to more harmony and happiness for parents and children.

The curriculum includes seven strategies for school success, along with positive discipline and communication techniques to help families run more smoothly.

Since 1983, more than three million parents have learned program. Topics of discussion include effective ways to:

Use nonviolent discipline that really works;

Open up lines of communication—before they get clogged;

Teach responsibility, courage, and other important character traits;

Encourage school success in 7 steps;

Prevent future problems with drugs, alcohol, and sex;

Defuse power struggles with your children;

Stimulate independence as your child grows older;

Stop scolding and start smiling with your kids again!

To register, contact Diane Klos in Genesee County at [email protected] or Diana Fulcomer in Orleans County at [email protected].

Participants are asked to provide their name, telephone number, email address, and number of children and their ages. Each participant will receive a book, workbook and a certificate upon completion.

Disclosure: Story by Mike Pettinella, GCASA publicist.