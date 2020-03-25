GCASA treatment services continue with individual, phone sessions

Press release:

Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse remains open during the COVID-19 pandemic with modifications in place to protect the health of patients and staff.

“We are open and providing treatment services in Albion and Batavia,” Executive Director John Bennett said. “Group sessions have been cancelled, but we are still accepting appointments for individual counseling sessions or phone sessions.”

Bennett advised patients to call their GCASA counselor for further information, noting that tele-practice sessions are being set up to eliminate any exposure.

“It is also important to note that GCASA’s methadone clinic is the first of its kind to provide medication outside, something that’s being modeled at other agencies in the state,” Bennett said.

Residential services continue, again with preventive measures in place, and although Recovery Station on Clinton Street Road is temporarily closed to the public, it is being made available for GCASA’s Atwater House residents.

GCASA Prevention Department group programs, such as the DWI Victim Impact Panel and Children of Addiction Support Groups, have been cancelled for the time being.

Prevention Director Shannon Ford and her staff are working on creative ways to advance prevention messaging via social media and through the school districts.

Bennett said all employees are adhering to the coronavirus protocol during the crisis, with many being able to work remotely to decrease the number of people on site.

He encourages everyone to protect themselves and their loved ones by doing the following:

-- Washing your hands frequently with soap and warm water and/or alcohol-based hand sanitizer;

-- Maintaining social distancing, keeping at least six feet between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing;

-- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth;

-- Practicing respiratory hygiene by covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately;

-- Seeking medical care early if you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

DISCLOSURE: Story by Mike Pettinella, GCASA publicist.