Genesee County set to distribute $546,430.58 in mortgage tax revenue to city, towns and villages

In a sign of a much healthier housing market, Genesee County is set to distribute nearly $550,000 in mortgage tax revenue to its municipalities – about $128,000 more than it doled out at the same time in 2020.

The County Legislature’s Ways & Means Committee today approved the distribution of $546,430.58 as the county's second payment of 2021 to the City of Batavia, the 12 towns and seven villages. The second payment of last year amounted to $418,882.58.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

City of Batavia, $113,736.69;

Town of Alabama, $8,328.62;

Town of Alexander, $24,688.48;

Town of Batavia, $77,658.07;

Town of Bergen, $27,694.15;

Town of Bethany, $14,585.36;

Town of Byron, $20,905.21;

Town of Darien, $42,525.02;

Town of Elba, $21,884.54;

Town of Le Roy, $57,904.37;

Town of Oakfield, $20,172.09;

Town of Pavilion, $19,657.02;

Town of Pembroke, $38,540.20;

Town of Stafford, $25,817.67;

Village of Alexander, $2,510.95;

Village of Attica, $874.64;

Village of Bergen, $3,855.28;

Village of Corfu, $2,322.85;

Village of Elba, $2,725.09;

Village of Le Roy, $16,890.31;

Village of Oakfield, $3,153.97.

$1.7 MILLION IN UNPAID SCHOOL TAXES

The committee authorized (subject to full legislature approval) the inclusion of more than $1.7 million in unpaid 2021-22 school taxes into the 2022 county and town tax levy.

The unpaid amounts range from $70,774 in the Town of Oakfield to $311,239 in the Town of Le Roy. Unpaid taxes in the Town of Batavia amounted to $97,466.

Another $135,000 in unpaid village taxes will be relevied as well, with the Village of Le Roy accounting for the bulk of that total ($119.800).