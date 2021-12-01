Local Matters

December 1, 2021 - 7:10pm

Genesee County set to distribute $546,430.58 in mortgage tax revenue to city, towns and villages

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, notify, mortgage tax, genesee county.

In a sign of a much healthier housing market, Genesee County is set to distribute nearly $550,000 in mortgage tax revenue to its municipalities – about $128,000 more than it doled out at the same time in 2020.

The County Legislature’s Ways & Means Committee today approved the distribution of $546,430.58 as the county's second payment of 2021 to the City of Batavia, the 12 towns and seven villages. The second payment of last year amounted to $418,882.58.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

  • City of Batavia, $113,736.69;
  • Town of Alabama, $8,328.62;
  • Town of Alexander, $24,688.48;
  • Town of Batavia, $77,658.07;
  • Town of Bergen, $27,694.15;
  • Town of Bethany, $14,585.36;
  • Town of Byron, $20,905.21;
  • Town of Darien, $42,525.02;
  • Town of Elba, $21,884.54;
  • Town of Le Roy, $57,904.37;
  • Town of Oakfield, $20,172.09;
  • Town of Pavilion, $19,657.02;
  • Town of Pembroke, $38,540.20;
  • Town of Stafford, $25,817.67;
  • Village of Alexander, $2,510.95;
  • Village of Attica, $874.64;
  • Village of Bergen, $3,855.28;
  • Village of Corfu, $2,322.85;
  • Village of Elba, $2,725.09;
  • Village of Le Roy, $16,890.31;
  • Village of Oakfield, $3,153.97.

$1.7 MILLION IN UNPAID SCHOOL TAXES 

The committee authorized (subject to full legislature approval) the inclusion of more than $1.7 million in unpaid 2021-22 school taxes into the 2022 county and town tax levy.

The unpaid amounts range from $70,774 in the Town of Oakfield to $311,239 in the Town of Le Roy. Unpaid taxes in the Town of Batavia amounted to $97,466.

Another $135,000 in unpaid village taxes will be relevied as well, with the Village of Le Roy accounting for the bulk of that total ($119.800).

 

