Genesee Region USBC Annual Banquet is May 14; Fluker, VanAlst, Fonte to be inducted into Hall of Fame

Three longtime Genesee Region USBC members will be inducted into the bowling association’s Hall of Fame at its annual banquet at 6 p.m. May 14 at Batavia Downs Gaming on Park Road.

In the Meritorious Service category, Tom Fluker of Batavia and William VanAlst of Stafford, will be enshrined while in the Outstanding Achievement Veteran category, Tim Fonte of Dansville will be honored.

TOM FLUKER, BATAVIA

Fluker made his mark as a GRUSBC director and officer for 12 years – including six years as president – and also as a United States Bowling Congress Level I bowling instructor. He was instrumental in creating numerous adult and youth tournaments in the association and oversaw the growth of the Genesee Region Youth Travel League.

He served as president of the Turnbull Heating Junior League at Mancuso Bowling Center for 14 years and previously was an officer of adult leagues at Mancuso’s. Fluker also had a lead role in creating the GRUSBC’s website and creating the association’s awards program, which is one of the strongest in New York State.

On the lanes, Fluker, 51, has recorded 11 300 games and has high league averages of 225 and 221. He also placed first in the GRUSBC Bracket Challenge tournament in 2019 and is the association scratch singles event in 2017.

WILLIAM VANALST, STAFFORD

VanAlst, 71, has been an association member for 48 straight years – all with the Tuesday Night League at Le Roy Legion Lanes, where he has served as secretary-treasurer since 1977.

He also was director and coach of the Legion Lanes junior bowling program and Le Roy Junior Travel League rom 1987-2001, coaching more than 160 young bowlers over that time.

Prior to the formation of the GRUSBC, VanAlst was secretary-treasurer for 10 years of the Genesee Valley Young American Bowling Alliance that included programs from nine bowling centers – Le Roy, Oakfield, Caledonia, Livingston, Mount Morris, Perry, Letchworth, Bennington and Dansville.

TIM FONTE, DANSVILLE

Fonte is one of Mount Morris Lanes’ most consistent bowlers over his 47 years as a member of the Perry Bowling Association and GRUSBC – averaging over 190 for many years before the era of high scores and over 200 for nine of the past 10 seasons.

He rolled a 300 game in 1997, 299 in 1998 and recorded another milestone – an 806 series – on Dec. 1, 2021 at the age of 73. Fonte has excelled in tournament competition as well, cashing in the Lilac City Tournament in Rochester and the Wild Irish Rose Tournament in Canandaigua, as well as in local association events.

Off the lanes, he worked at the pro shop at Mount Morris Lanes for 18 years, serving as manager from 1994-2003. He also coached youth bowlers there for 15 years.

Alexis Patterson of Dansville, a bowler in the Mount Morris Youth League and GR Youth Travel League, will receive a $750 scholarship given annually to graduating seniors.

The guest speaker for the evening will be Ramon “Ray” DiSanto Sr., a member of three Halls of Fame in New York State – GRUSBC (1976), Rochester NY USBC (1978) and NYS USBC (1995). DiSanto recently retired after many years as owner-operator of Bowlers World pro shop in Henrietta.

The event also will serve to honor tournament champions and individual season leaders.

The cost of the dinner is $30, with the following exceptions:

NO CHARGE -- GRUSBC directors, Hall of Fame inductee(s) and one guest, adult tournament champions (limit one tournament only), youth tournament champions and one guest (limit one tournament only), guest speaker if applicable, scholarship recipient(s) and one guest.

HALF PRICE -- Past GRUSBC Hall of Famers, league secretary or representative (limit one per league).

The deadline for reservations is May 5. No reservations will be taken after that date and no one will be allowed to "walk in" on May 14. Seating is limited, so ask fast.

Open to all GRUSBC members and guests, the banquet also will include a brief memorial service and election of officers and directors.

RSVP by May 5 by sending an email to [email protected] or by calling 585-343-3736.