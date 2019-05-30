Local Matters

May 30, 2019 - 10:33am

Genesee Region USBC Hall of Fame inductees

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, sports, Bowling, Genesee Region USBC.

2019_hall_of_famers.jpg

Four people were inducted into the Genesee Region United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame earlier this month at a ceremony held at Batavia Downs.

Three recipients are in the photo above, from left, Robert Hughson, of Medina, Achievement; Al Vlietstra, of Warsaw, Veterans Achievement; and James Foss, of Medina, Achievement. Eunice Englert, of Nunda, also was enshrined for Meritorious Service to the sport of bowling.

Photo by Mike Pettinella.

