May 30, 2019 - 10:33am
Genesee Region USBC Hall of Fame inductees
posted by Mike Pettinella in news, sports, Bowling, Genesee Region USBC.
Four people were inducted into the Genesee Region United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame earlier this month at a ceremony held at Batavia Downs.
Three recipients are in the photo above, from left, Robert Hughson, of Medina, Achievement; Al Vlietstra, of Warsaw, Veterans Achievement; and James Foss, of Medina, Achievement. Eunice Englert, of Nunda, also was enshrined for Meritorious Service to the sport of bowling.
Photo by Mike Pettinella.
