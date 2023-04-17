Gibson ends season with 300 at Rose Garden Bowl

Press release:

Scott Gibson of Oakfield closed out the regular season in the Wednesday Men's Handicap League at Rose Garden Bowl in perfect fashion last week.

The 57-year-old right-hander rolled a 300 game in the third game on lanes 7-8 to cap off a fine 774 series at the eight-lane Bergen establishment. The 300 is Gibson's seventh United States Bowling Congress-certified perfect game.

In the Thursday Owls League at Rose Garden, Bill Neubert of Batavia posted 721 to help his Genesee Patrons team take the league title.

For a list of high scores, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of the home page.

ASSOCIATION TOURNAMENT WINNERS

Results of the 16th annual Genesee Region USBC Association Tournament are official, with the Nothnagle Drilling team winning the Open Division and the Perry Girls team taking the Women's Division.

The tournament took place on March 24-26, 31-April 2 at Perry Bowling Center (Team event) and Mount Morris Lanes (Doubles & Singles events).

Division champions are as follows:

Open Team -- Nothnagle Drilling, Le Roy Legion Lanes, $1,000. Team members are Kristin Clements, Jeff Nothnagle, Andrew Martin and Polly Nothnagle.

Women's Team -- Perry Girls, Perry Bowling Center, $360. Team members are Montana Bzduch, Joann Van Duser, Katy Bzduch and Rachel Huntz.

Open Doubles -- Steve and Cory Werner, Perry Bowling Center, $400.

Women's Doubles -- Roe Smith and Missy Potter, Mount Morris Lanes, $300.

Open Singles -- Matthew Hurlburt, Perry Bowling Center, $300.

Women's Singles -- Barbara Casavant, Oak Orchard Bowl, Albion, $200.

Open All-Events -- Jeff Nothnagle, Le Roy Legion Lanes, $120.

Women's All-Events -- Traci Spanitz, Le Roy Legion Lanes, $80.

Final standings and prize list can be found at www.bowlgr.com.