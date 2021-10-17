Gray Jr. 818; Townsend, Vallance, Quilliam roll 300 games

Genesee Region USBC bowlers produced a trio of perfect games and an 818 series in league competition over the past week.

Kevin Gray Jr. of Warsaw was on target at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, spinning the 818 on games of 279, 261 and 278 on lanes 7-8 in the Thursday Owls League. The left-hander is averaging 223 thus far this season.

All three 300 games came at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia, with James Townsend posting his in the Antique World Tuesday Coed League, Jeremy Vallance getting his in the Toyota of Batavia Thursday 5-Man (in a 767 effort) and Jason Quilliam notching his in the County Line Stone/Mancuso's Friday Trios League (in a 735 effort).

