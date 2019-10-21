Local Matters

October 21, 2019 - 4:59pm

Great Scott! Joseph strikes for another 300 game at Rose Garden Bowl

posted by Mike Pettinella in news.

For the second time in three weeks, Joseph Scott, a 37-year-old right-hander from Pavilion, recorded a 300 game in the Wednesday Men’s Handicap League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen.

Scott's latest effort came on Oct. 16 on lanes 1-2 on his way to a sparkling 751 series.

On September 25th, Scott – who works for Logwell Acres dairy farm in his hometown – rolled a perfect game on lanes 7-8 en route to a 717 series.

At Paris Lanes in Oakifield, three bowlers hit the 700 mark last week – Dean Cadieux Jr. of Oakfield 750, Marty Hein of Batavia 719 – with a 299 game – and Scott Shields of Batavia – 707.

Hein's attempt at a 300 game was thwarted when the 10-pin failed to fall on the final ball.

In other league action around the Genesee Region USBC, Jeremy Vallance of Warsaw opened with a 297 game and finished with 759 in the Le Roy Moose League at Legion Lanes, and Tony Sprague popped a 256 game and 694 series in the Turnbull Heating Junior League at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia.

