Harloff spins 300 game in Thursday league at Mancuso's; Jarkiewicz 750 in Bergen

Batavia right-hander Geoff Harloff, battling tendonitis in his bowling hand of late, rolled through the pain Thursday night to record a 300 game in the Toyota of Batavia 5-Man League at Mancuso Bowling Center.

Bowling on lanes 13-14 for the Eastown Beverage team, Harloff, 45, started with 12 strikes in a row for his first perfect game at Mancuso's, He has three other USBC-certified 300 games, all at Clarence Bowling Academy, where he competes in a league on Monday nights.

He finished with a 698 series to raise his average to 216.

A pair of left-handers, Rich Wagner and Gary Kuchler, took top honors for the night with 714 and 705, respectively,

Elsewhere around the Genesee Region USBC:

Frank Jarkiewicz of South Byron popped a 279 game en route to a 750 series in the Wednesday Handicap League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen;

Rick Howe of Le Roy made it two straight 700 sets with a 269--738 in the American Legion Thursday Night Men's League at Le Roy Legion Lanes.

Matt Hurlburt led the way in the Thursday Night League at Perry Bowling Center with a 726 series.

