Harloff strikes again! Batavian posts 300 for second straight week; Merle registers 296

For the second straight Friday night, Batavian Geoff Harloff found perfection in the County Line Stone Trios League at Mancuso Bowling Center.

The 47-year-old right-hander posted 214-300-235--749 earlier this week after recording 300-230-222--752 the previous week.

The most recent perfect game is his third of the season in the Genesee Region USBC.

Jim Pursel of Batavia took top honors for the evening with 750 series, including a 279 game.

In the Tuesday Night Coed League at Mancuso's, Marshall Merle flirted with his second 300 of the season before finishing with a 296 game for a 744 series.

Elsewhere around the GRUSBC:

Lefty Brian Cline raised his average to 235 with a 279-222-269--770 series in the Mancuso Real Estate Monday Doubles League. Jason Quilliam was close behind with a 279--769.

James Townsend substituted in the Thursday Owls League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen and led the way with a 287 last game and 770 series. Bill Neubert rolled 279--761 and Frank Jarkiewicz posted 257--745.

For a list of high scores, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of the home page.