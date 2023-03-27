Herold, Harloff notch 300 games at Mancuso's

Batavian right-handers Shayne Herold and Geoff Harloff rolled their second perfect games of the season in Genesee Region USBC league bowling action last week at Mancuso Bowling Center.

In the Mancuso Real Estate League on Monday night, Herold started with a 300 game en route to a 694 series.

Previously, he recorded a 300 game on Dec. 1 at Legion Lanes in Le Roy, and he also had an 814 series on Jan. 27 in the County Line Stone Friday Trios League at Mancuso's.

On Friday, Harloff started with a perfect game in the County Line Stone league before posting 230 and 222 for a 752 series.

Previously, he posted a 300 game on March 3 in the Toyota of Batavia Thursday league, also at Mancuso's.

At Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, William Yates spun a 290 middle game and a 753 series in the Thursday Owls League..

