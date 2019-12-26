Hyde leads list of 700 series in Genesee Region leagues

Seven hundred series were sprinkled throughout Genesee Region leagues heading into Christmas week.

Mickey Hyde, of Le Roy, coming off a GRUSBC Senior Masters title last month, posted a 767 series in the Le Roy American Legion Thursday Men's League at Legion Lanes with consistent games of 268, 245 and 254.

Along with prize money earned at the Senior Masters event, Hyde won a free spot in the GRUSBC Scratch Memorial Tournament on Jan. 4-5 at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion, and has signed up to compete on the 1 p.m. Saturday squad.

To enter, send an email to [email protected]. Qualifying squads are at 1 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 4) and 10 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 5).

Other 700 shooters last week included:

-- Rob Stefani, 740 in the G&W Vending League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen;

-- Rich Wagner, 740 in the Toyota of Batavia Thursday League at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia;

-- Casey Palmer Jr., 736 in the Friday Night Mixers League at Oak Orchard Bowl;

-- Brian Green, 729 in the Mancuso Real Estate/Smokin' Eagle BBQ League at Mancuso's;

-- Reid Cole, 731 in the Sneezy's Monday Night League at Oak Orchard Bowl;

-- Tom Allis, 728, and Bruce Kraus, 727, in the County Line Stone League at Paris Lanes in Oakfield.

