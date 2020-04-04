Information for bowling league secretaries in light of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to league bowling in the Genesee Region in mid-March, forcing keglers to the sidelines with anywhere from three to six weeks remaining on their schedules.

Many league secretaries have questions regarding their options for ending the season earlier than expected.

To view a Frequently Asked Questions document from the United States Bowling Congress and a guideline to adjusting prize lists, go to www.bowlgr.com.

Secretaries are welcome to contact the Genesee Region USBC office at [email protected] or contact their bowling center proprietors/managers for additional information or assistance.