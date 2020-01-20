Jake Rosenbeck rolls 300 game, 816 series at Medina Lanes

Jake Rosenbeck got locked in early and never let up as he averaged 270 for his five games in the Sunday Rolloffs League at Medina Lanes.

The 33-year-old right-hander fired 258-258-300--816 in the qualifying round of singles handicap league and followed that up with a 534 two-game total in the rolloff portion to place first for the week in Division 1.

The perfect game is Rosenbeck's second USBC-certified 300 (his first came on Nov. 14, 2019) and the 800 series also is his second USBC-certified 800 (he had an 817 series in October 2018).

Elsewhere around the Genesee Region:

Veteran bowlers Jim Passarell and Mike Pettinella had 751 and 741, respectively, in leagues at Oak Orchard Bowl and Mancuso Bowling Center.

Passarell;s big series came in the Sneezy's Monday Night League in Albion while Pettinella's came on the first week of the new Turnbull Heating & Air Doubles League in Batavia.

Other high series for the week included Tom Urbanczyk's 746 in the Wednesday Night Misfits at Mancuso's and Frank Jarkiewicz's 738 in the County Line Stone League at Paris Lanes in Oakfield.

