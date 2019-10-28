James Townsend notches first 300 game in Monday league at Mancuso's

Twenty-one-year-old James Townsend, just two years out of youth bowling, recorded his first United States Bowling Congress-certified 300 game last Monday in the Mancuso Real Estate Doubles League at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia.

Townsend, an employee of Walmart Automotive in Batavia, started his series on lanes 7-8 with 12 consecutive strikes and followed that up with 212 and 220 for a 732 series.

The right-hander said he had the jitters on the 12th ball, but came through in fine fashion by putting his MOTIV Golden Jackal bowling ball squarely in the 1-3 pocket.

"My nerves were high, having my first 11 in a row and a lot of people were watching me – a lot of my friends," he said. "But as soon as it left my hand I knew it was going to be in the pocket – it was just a matter of carrying the 10-pin.”

Townsend has improved dramatically over the years and he was quick to credit his father, Paul Townsend, and Tom Fluker – coaches in the Turnbull Heating Junior League -- for working with him.

Also that night and in the same league,Jason Quilliam of Batavia rolled a 299 game – also in the first game – on the pair right next to Townsend – 9 and 10. Jason ended up with a 787 series.

In the Toyota of Batavia League at Mancuso's on Thursday night, Bill Neubert of Batavia led the way with a 755 series.

