Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

November 29, 2021 - 9:15am

Jim Foss rolls perfect game at Medina Lanes

posted by Mike Pettinella in Bowling, sports, Medina Lanes.

Jim Foss, who took over as proprietor of Medina Lanes prior to the 2021-22 season, rolled a 300 game on Sunday morning in the Sunday Rolloffs League at his hometown bowling center.

The right-hander's perfect game came in a 648 series, and that gives him about a dozen 300 games for his career.

Top honors in the league went to Tom Allis, with a 697 series.

Elsewhere around the Genesee Region United States Bowling Congress, Jim Pursel of Batavia set the pace in the County Line Friday Trios at Mancuso Bowling Center with a 746 series.

For a list of high scores for the week, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of the home page.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

November 2021

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button