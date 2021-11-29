Jim Foss rolls perfect game at Medina Lanes

Jim Foss, who took over as proprietor of Medina Lanes prior to the 2021-22 season, rolled a 300 game on Sunday morning in the Sunday Rolloffs League at his hometown bowling center.

The right-hander's perfect game came in a 648 series, and that gives him about a dozen 300 games for his career.

Top honors in the league went to Tom Allis, with a 697 series.

Elsewhere around the Genesee Region United States Bowling Congress, Jim Pursel of Batavia set the pace in the County Line Friday Trios at Mancuso Bowling Center with a 746 series.

