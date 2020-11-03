Karas in position to keep Councilman-at-Large seat; leads DiSalvo by 636 votes

According to unofficial results just posted on the Genesee County Board of Elections website, incumbent Jeremy Karas holds a substantial lead over challenger Sammy DiSalvo in today’s voting for the Councilman-at-Large seat on the Batavia City Council.

Karas tallied 2,474 votes on the Republican line and 281 on the Conservative line for a total of 2,755 votes while DiSalvo received 2,119 votes, all on the Democratic line.

“We did what we could and it’s in the hands of the voters,” Karas said earlier tonight prior to the Board of Elections’ reporting.

Karas, who was appointed to fill the seat vacated by Adam Tabelski in 2019, said he would be unavailable for comment after that, noting that he had to be in Buffalo at 6 a.m. for work. He is the service department manager for Temp-Press, a Rochester company.

DiSalvo did not concede as he pointed out there are around 1,172 absentee ballots yet to be counted.

“We’ll see what happens with absentee votes when they are counted in about a week and we’ll move forward from that point,” he said.

DiSalvo would have to take about 78 percent of the absentee ballots to overcome the 636-vote deficit.

Last year, DiSalvo was unsuccessful in a bid to capture the Ward 5 seat on City Council, losing to Kathleen Briggs, 215-157.