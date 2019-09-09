Karas set to fill City Council's open at-large seat

The Batavia City Council tonight is expected to appoint Jeremy Karas, a longtime active member of the City Republican Committee, to the Councilperson-at-Large seat recently vacated by Adam Tabelski.

Karas, service manager for Temp-Press Inc. of Rochester and a former field service technician for Graham Mfg., was selected by the committee last month.

The seat became available when Tabelski resigned due to the hiring of his wife, Rachael, as the city’s assistant manager.

“Jeremy has been a member of the Republican Party and City (Republican) Committee for quite a while and has been very active,” said City Council President Eugene Jankowski, who served on the selection committee. “He’s just a hard-working guy.”

City Republican Committee Chair David Saleh concurred.

"I've worked with Jeremy over the last several years and was really excited when he said he was interested in the seat," Saleh said. "He is a very thoughtful person -- with a very good mind -- and he will make a great addition to City Council."

Upon his appointment, Karas would be eligible to serve on the board until the November 2020 election. With a victory next year, he then would have to run again in November 2021 as all three City Council at-large seats will be up for election.

Tonight’s City Council Business meeting is scheduled for 7 o’clock at the City Centre Council Board Room.