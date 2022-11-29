Karl Marth Cup bowling event is on Saturday in Batavia; Le Roy Legion Lanes hosting youth doubles tourney

The 28th annual Karl Marth Cup, pitting members from the former Batavia Bowling Association, is scheduled for 1 p.m. this Saturday at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia.

The 24 bowlers will compete for two teams – the BBA North (primarily from the Medina, Albion and Oakfield areas) and the BBA South (primarily from the Batavia area).

The BBA North holds a 15-12 advantage in the series. The event was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The BBA North roster is Hayden Allis (captain), Alex Allis, Mike Allis, Roger Allis, Scott Allis, Dean Cadieux Jr, Brian Cline, Jim Foss, Scott Gibson, Mike Lavender, Jason Mahnke and Jake Rosenbeck.

The BBA South roster is Ed Doody (non-playing captain), Matt Balduf, Scott Culp, Josh Elliott, Fred Gravanda, Geoff Harloff, Mike Johnson, Steve O’Dell, Jim Pursel, Jason Quilliam, Scott Shields, Paul Spiotta and Rick Underhill.

LE ROY HOSTING YOUTH DOUBLES

The 17th annual Genesee Region USBC Youth Doubles Tournament is set for Le Roy Legion Lanes this weekend, with a 1 p.m. Saturday squad and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday squads.

Scholarships and trophies will be awarded to the top teams in two divisions based on team averages, depending upon the number of entries. The entry fee is $36 per team and all bowlers will roll three games.

The 1 p.m. squad on Sunday will run concurrently with the GR Youth Travel League, which features eight three-person teams this season.

To enter the doubles event, send an email to [email protected] or call 585-343-3736. Participants must be members of the GRUSBC.

SCRATCH DOUBLES SET FOR DEC. 10

Le Roy Legion Lanes also will be site of the Bubba’s Landscaping Scratch Doubles Tournament on Dec. 10. Squad times are 1:15 and 2:45 p.m.

First prize, based on 32 entries, is $800, and the top eight teams will advance to the finals as long as there are at least 28 entries.

Entry fee is $80 per team. To enter or for more information, call 716-474-7960.

60-AND-OVER TOUR COMING TO BATAVIA

The Tommy Kress 60-and-Over Tour will conduct its next tournament on Dec. 11 at Mancuso Bowling Center. Check-in starts at 10 a.m. with competition getting underway at 11 a.m.

Entry fee for the scratch singles event is $50. To enter, contact Pete Nashburn at [email protected].