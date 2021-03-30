Kiwanis Club's Easter 'Egg-stravaganza' concludes with winners' photo session Saturday morning

Matt Landers of the Batavia Kiwanis Club hides the 12th Kiwanis Golden Easter Egg today at Centennial Park as part of the service organization's holiday promotion with Oliver's Candies. Landers will hide the final egg on Wednesday.

A note inside the egg tells the story:

Congratulations! You have found one of the 13 Kiwanis Golden Easter Eggs! This entitles you to an Oliver’s Chocolate Easter Bunny! To collect your chocolate bunny, arrive with this note and the Golden Egg at the south side of Centennial Park on Saturday, April 3rd at 10 a.m. We will have all of the prize winners gather for a picture with the Easter Bunny as they collect their chocolate bunny. We hope you had fun looking for the Golden Egg, and wish you and your family a very Happy Easter! (Note: Only one Golden Egg per family can be redeemed and winners must be 12 and under).