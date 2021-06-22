Le Roy Meadows manager says plan will address $600,000 in back taxes, needed repairs

The project manager of Le Roy Meadows says a solid plan is in place to address more than $600,000 in back taxes owed to Genesee County and necessary roof and driveway repairs at the 10-building, 80-apartment complex at 18 Genesee St.

David Renzo Jr., president of V&V Development Corp., of Batavia, today said a vouchering system to retrieve subsidies owed to the project by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and a commitment of an investment group out of California, which owns 95 percent of the complex, are the keys to getting Le Roy Meadows back on track.

“As soon as we get the subsidy in for all that, the taxes are going to be paid,” Renzo said.

“We’re resubmitting vouchering covering the past three or four years, and we’re thinking that in four to five weeks we will start receiving the HUD subsidy again and the taxes will be paid.”

The Batavian has learned that the county is waiting to receive $605,886.43 in back taxes owed by Le Roy Meadows -- $603,167.33 on the property assessed at $2.2 million and another $2,719.10 on a small parcel assessed at $10,000. The taxes are for the years 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Genesee County hasn’t started the foreclosure process yet due to the signing by Gov. Andrew Cuomo of an extension of the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act of 2020 and the COVID-19 Emergency Protect Our Small Businesses Act through Aug. 31.

Renzo said the location’s current problems stem from HUD suspending its contract with Le Roy Meadows several years ago. Tenants there pay 30 percent of their monthly income toward rent with HUD supplying the difference.

“Our HUD contract was suspended but we’re working on that with HUD right now by sending the vouchers (for the back subsidies),” he said. “There was a lot of confusion. The tenants shouldn’t be worried now because we have a plan in place. They’re not going to lose their rental assistance.”

He said the worst-case scenario is that tenants will receive an individual voucher that can be used for the rental assistance – giving them a choice between staying at Le Roy Meadows or taking that voucher to live somewhere else.

“Right now, rental assistance is project-based. The investment group in California is committed to getting this done. They’ve got positive feedback from HUD and getting the back subsidy that is owed to us to pay off the taxes and get the work done,” Renzo advised.

Concerning the condition of the roofs and driveway, Renzo said he is working with the investment group, soliciting the bids and lining up the work, to have all of the roofs replaced and to blacktop “the worst part of the driveway.”

He also said that repairs of the original sidewalks are part of the plan.

The tarps covering the roofs on many of the buildings are there as precautionary measures, he noted. Thus far, one of the 10 roofs has been repaired.

“With the subsidies about to come, plus the reserve accounts that we have set up and the backing of the investment group, the work will get done,” he said, adding that the interior of the apartments are in “great shape.”

Renzo said that contrary to what was reported in another local news outlet, neither he nor the V&V Development Group own Le Roy Meadows. He did say that plans are to bring in a new management group specializing in HUD policies and procedures to run Le Roy Meadows.

V&V Development Group also manages three complexes governed by the United States Department of Agriculture – The Meadows at South Main Street and Northside Meadows, both in Batavia, and Corfu Meadows.

Photo: Le Roy Meadows building with tarps protecting the roof, which needs replacing. Courtesy of Le Roy code enforcement officer.