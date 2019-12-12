Legislators pass local law establishing Genesee County officers' salaries for 2020

The Genesee County Legislature adopted a local law Thursday that set the salaries for seven officer positions for 2020.

Following a public hearing that drew no comments, legislators voted in favor of Local Law No. 3, 2019, establishing salaries for the following jobs, which are filled by election or appointment for a fixed term:

-- Commissioner of Elections (Lori Longhany and Richard Siebert), $49,037;

-- Highway Superintendent (Tim Hens), $113,421;

-- Director of Real Property Tax Services (Kevin Andrews), $65,410;

-- Director of Human Resources (Anita Cleveland), $78,676;

-- Sheriff (William Sheron), $106,518;

-- Treasurer (Scott German), $99,393;

-- Commissioner of Social Services (David Rumsey), $87,999.

The local law takes effect on Jan. 1, 2020.