Legislature issues proclamation designating July 18-24 as Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week

Commended by the Genesee County Legislature this afternoon for “standing in the gap” during the COVID-19 pandemic, Genesee County Probation Department employees were honored with a proclamation designating July 18-24 as Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week.

Legislator Gordon Dibble presented Probation Director Timothy Michalak with the proclamation at a meeting at the Old County Courthouse.

Legislature Chair Rochelle Stein thanked probation officers for conducting COVID-related home visits and volunteering to work at the county's mass testing and vaccination clinics.

Michalak thanked legislators for the recognition, stating, “As we all emerge from this pandemic, our officers who did a fantastic job will continue to work hard and make a positive change within individuals and our community, with a particular focus this year on restoring trust and encouraging hope.”

The proclamation reads as follows:

“WHEREAS, community corrections is an essential part of the justice system and probation officers uphold the law with dignity, while recognizing the right of the public to be safeguarded from criminal activity; and

WHEREAS, community corrections professionals are responsible for supervising adult and juvenile offenders in the community and are trained professionals who provide services and referrals for offenders, and

WHEREAS, community corrections professionals work in partnership with community agencies and groups while promoting prevention, intervention and advocacy; and

WHEREAS, community corrections professionals provide vital services, support, and protection for victims and are advocates for community and restorative justice; and

WHEREAS, Genesee County Probation Officers have endeavored to maintain public safety while managing the added challenges and stressors of a global pandemic and volunteered to stand in the gap when called upon to conduct COVID-related home visits and work at the mass testing clinics and vaccination clinics, and

WHEREAS, Members of the Genesee County Probation Department partnered with law enforcement and county departments during the holidays to ensure children and seniors in need received a gift or food through the “Stuff the Cruiser” and Holiday Tote Project, and

WHEREAS, community corrections professionals are a true Force for Positive Change in our communities, Now, Therefore, Be it

RESOLVED, that in humble appreciation of our hard-working probation professionals, the Genesee County Legislature does hereby proclaim July 18-24, 2021 as Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week and extends our gratitude for their conscientious service and achievements.”

Photo from left: Legislator Gordon Dibble, Probation Director Timothy Michalak, Probation Officers Bryan Pike, Terri Buchholz, Jason Mindler, Carly Luttrell, Beatriz Mateos, Ben Heale, Supervisor Kevin Wright, Officer Jessica Turman and Supervisor Rachel Sanfratello. Other members of the Probation Department staff are Senior Officers Michele Tucci, Jeremy Barber and Traci Russo and Officers Bill Bogan and Jeff Hyde. Photo by Mike Pettinella.