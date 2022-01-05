Legislature set to appoint LeRoyan Wujcik as county attorney; Town of Batavia to hire Earl on part-time basis

It seems as though the Genesee County Legislature and the Batavia Town Board are on the verge of making changes in their legal representation departments.

Personnel moves, according to resolutions to be considered at special and organizational meetings tonight and from one recently passed by the Wyoming County Board of Supervisors, are as follows:

James Wujcik of Le Roy (photo at right) is being appointed as Genesee County attorney through Dec. 31, 2023, replacing Kevin Earl, who has served in that capacity for the past five years;

Earl is being hired as counsel to the supervisor for the Town of Batavia on a part-time (20 hours per week) basis;

Jennifer Wilkinson of Attica has been appointed as Wyoming County attorney, replacing Wujcik, who has served as counsel to that county’s Board of Supervisors for the past eight years. Both Wilkinson and Wujcik are lawyers with the Attica firm of Dadd, Nelson, Wilkinson & Wujcik.

Jerry Ader of Clarence is being reappointed as Genesee County public defender through Dec. 31, 2023.

COUNTY SET TO ‘MOVE FORWARD’

County Legislature Chair Rochelle Stein cited Wujcik’s experience as a county attorney as he steps into the role of helping to facilitate key projects facing the municipality in the near future.

“Jim has just finished his term with serving Wyoming County – not as a full-time attorney – and we are looking forward to having him come on board (in a full-time capacity),” she said. “He was interested (in the Genesee County job) and we were interested, and we believe that we're going to continue to work on behalf of the taxpayers here in Genesee County -- in a really smart, effective and efficient way.”

Stein said that Earl (photo at left) was “ready to step into his semi-retirement role” and she thanked him for his service.

“This was mutual on both sides,” she said. “He has really performed a great service to the county for the last five years. We have gone through some … amazing things while he sat in that office, and there's the craziness of this pandemic.”

She mentioned the addition of a corporate compliance officer, progress on the new county jail, 40-year sales tax agreement and the water agreement with towns and villages as major accomplishments.

“We just wish him (Earl) all the best as he transitions into this new role,” she said.

Earl, contacted by telephone moments ago, issued the following statement:

“I thoroughly enjoyed my work with the county and all the county employees, and I am grateful for this opportunity with the Town of Batavia on a part-time basis as part of my semi-retirement strategy.”

TOWN CREATES NEW POSITION

The Batavia Town Board is set to create the counsel to the supervisor position tonight and hire Earl, a former attorney for the town and longtime Batavia resident, at a rate of $51.52 per hour, effective Jan. 10.

Town Supervisor Gregory Post said the decision was predicated upon the additional volume of legal work coming into the town coupled with the desire of current Town Attorney Andrew Meier, a Medina resident with a private practice, to decrease his workload.

Post added that a “number of line items in our budget are dedicated to legal and we are in a good position to enter into an agreement with Kevin for his services.”

The position will be evaluated after six months, Post added.

“There are things that have been on the table for six or seven months that haven't been attended to, and we’ve got two new projects that are been grant funded in the last 30 days.” Post said. “We have pretty good vibes that more development is on the way.”

Post noted that Wujcik represents the town on code enforcement and building inspection matters, but expects that he will be giving that up in his new role as Genesee County attorney.

The supervisor had high praise for Earl, who, he said, “did an unbelievable job for us for so many years.”

“I have great respect for Kevin,” Post said. “And when I found that he would be available, he and I had a conversation and I talked it over with my counsel and my staff. And we feel as though we're finding a path of trying to save some money.”

Post said the normal hourly rate for contracting with attorneys is around $200.

“Kevin will be in the office – and will be immediately available to the building department, to code enforcement and inspectors, to the engineering staff, to the town clerk and be able to work with planning and zoning,” he said. “He will help us move through these new public works projects and navigate contracts and insurance service agreements for the next year.”