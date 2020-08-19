Legislature set to distribute another round of payments to towns and villages
The Genesee County Legislature is preparing to make another round of voluntary payments – the third such distribution this year – to towns and villages.
Later this afternoon, the legislature’s Ways & Means Committee is expected to put its stamp of approval on a resolution to appropriate $2 million to 19 municipalities in the county.
These voluntary distributions became a lightning rod for debate among town and village administrators in late March after the county decided to suspend payments in light of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect upon its revenue stream.
The legislature did authorize voluntary distribution payments to towns and villages on April 24 ($3.025 million) and on July 22 ($1.1 million).
County Manager Matt Landers said that the April distribution was money “originally planned, pre-COVID” while the July payment was made and the proposed current distribution will be made after “month-by-month reviews, recommendations and decisions going forward.”
The latest proposed payments (subject to a vote by the full legislature on Aug. 26) are as follows:
- Town of Alabama -- $79,106;
- Town of Alexander -- $81,708;
- Town of Batavia -- $341,998;
- Town of Bergen -- $98,996;
- Town of Bethany -- $82,082;
- Town of Byron -- $94,960;
- Town of Darien -- $197,872;
- Town of Elba -- $73,874;
- Town of Le Roy -- $165,332;
- Town of Oakfield -- $61,130;
- Town of Pavilion -- $109,162;
- Town of Pembroke -- $200,050;
- Town of Stafford -- $126,390;
- Village of Alexander -- $14,732;
- Village of Bergen -- $37,864;
- Village of Corfu -- $26,846;
- Village of Elba -- $21,500;
- Village of Le Roy -- $145,194;
- Village of Oakfield -- $41,204;
- Total Distribution -- $2,000,000.