August 19, 2020 - 1:08pm

Legislature set to distribute another round of payments to towns and villages

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, notify, genesee county legislature, Ways & Means Committee.

The Genesee County Legislature is preparing to make another round of voluntary payments – the third such distribution this year – to towns and villages.

Later this afternoon, the legislature’s Ways & Means Committee is expected to put its stamp of approval on a resolution to appropriate $2 million to 19 municipalities in the county.

These voluntary distributions became a lightning rod for debate among town and village administrators in late March after the county decided to suspend payments in light of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect upon its revenue stream.

The legislature did authorize voluntary distribution payments to towns and villages on April 24 ($3.025 million) and on July 22 ($1.1 million).

County Manager Matt Landers said that the April distribution was money “originally planned, pre-COVID” while the July payment was made and the proposed current distribution will be made after “month-by-month reviews, recommendations and decisions going forward.”

The latest proposed payments (subject to a vote by the full legislature on Aug. 26) are as follows:

  • Town of Alabama -- $79,106;
  • Town of Alexander -- $81,708;
  • Town of Batavia -- $341,998;
  • Town of Bergen -- $98,996;
  • Town of Bethany -- $82,082;
  • Town of Byron -- $94,960;
  • Town of Darien -- $197,872;
  • Town of Elba -- $73,874;
  • Town of Le Roy -- $165,332;
  • Town of Oakfield -- $61,130;
  • Town of Pavilion -- $109,162;
  • Town of Pembroke -- $200,050;
  • Town of Stafford -- $126,390;
  • Village of Alexander -- $14,732;
  • Village of Bergen -- $37,864;
  • Village of Corfu -- $26,846;
  • Village of Elba -- $21,500;
  • Village of Le Roy -- $145,194;
  • Village of Oakfield -- $41,204;
  • Total Distribution -- $2,000,000.

