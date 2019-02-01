Mancuso's to host 'Super Sunday' handicap singles bowling tournament

Skip all the pre-game Super Bowl hype and test your skills on the bowling lanes. You might win some money and you'll be home in plenty of time to watch the Patriots battle the Rams.

That's the message that tournament director Mark Brown is sending out to Genesee Region bowlers as he promotes his "Super Sunday" handicap singles tournament at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia this weekend.

The event starts at noon with a four-game qualifying squad. The field will be cut to eight bowlers after that for a head-to-head final round.

The entry fee is $45 and the field will be limited to 35 bowlers. First place, based on a full field, is $400.

As of this posting, about 25 have signed up. To enter, call Mancuso Bowling Center at 343-1319.