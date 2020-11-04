ND principal informs staff, families of COVID quarantine

Notre Dame High School Principal Wade Bianco today reported that a teacher is under quarantine until Nov. 14 after being exposed to a positive case of COVID-19 on Oct. 31.

In the email to ND staff, students’ families and directors, Bianco wrote that “the Genesee/Orleans County Health Department determined on Nov. 4 that this teacher be tested for COVID-19 and quarantined until Nov. 14.”

“This teacher will continue to lead the learning for their students long distance and we will assign a substitute teacher to assist and supervise the students. Please contact me if you have any questions,” he added.

Bianco said the email was issued as part of the school’s standard operating procedure.