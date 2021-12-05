Neuman, Baker, Fonte post 800 series in league play

Three bowlers cracked the 800 mark -- with two of them recording perfect games as well -- in Genesee Region USBC league bowling action this past week.

On Wednesday, Ray Neuman rolled 300--823 in the Wednesday Community League at Medina Lanes, and Tim Fonte had a pair of 279 games en route to an 806 series in the Wednesday Classic League at Mount Morris Lanes.

On Friday, Tom Baker started with 279 and 300 in an 804 series in the County Line Stone Friday Trios League at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia.

And this morning, Michael Schepis posted a 300 game in the Sunday Rolloffs League at Medina Lanes. He fell just short of 800 with 797.

