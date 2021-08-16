New firing range for Genesee County law enforcement personnel is just about ready to go

Genesee County Sheriff Bill Sheron, third from right, conducted a tour of the new firing range behind the Emergency Management Services office on State Street Road this afternoon for members of the Genesee County Legislature.

Sheron said the 60- by 150-yard parcel, which is surrounded by 18-foot high berms to suppress the sound of gun shots, will be equipped with pylons and yardage markers in time for county law enforcement's September qualifier.

Following the tour, the legislature's Public Service Committee lapproved a resolution opening the range for training during the summer months, excluding the need for a wood fence and permitting the use of high-powered rifles.

Highway Superintendent Tim Hens said that 4,000 truckloads of material were brought it over the past several years to ensure that "sound would go up and not out." The new range will replace one that is closer to the EMS building and the road.

From left are Marianne Clattenbur, John Deleo, Sheron, Christian Yunker and Chad Klotzbach.

Photo by Mike Pettinella.