North edges South in Karl Marth Cup bowling event

Sparked by 26-year-old team captain Hayden Allis of Medina, the BBA North team edged the BBA South team, 62-61, Saturday in the 28th edition of the Karl Marth Cup challenge match at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia.

The 26-year-old right-hander, one of seven members of the Allis family on the team, averaged 267 for his four games and won the maximum number of points (10.5) in the event, which features competition in Doubles, Singles, Baker Doubles and Baker Team. In Baker matches, bowlers alternate frames.

Allis’ first three games totaled 815, qualifying him for a United States Bowling Congress-certified honor score, and his overall performance resulted in him being named the Scott Wright Memorial Award winner.

The BBA North team now leads the series, 16-12. The tournament began in 1994 and now held in memory of Karl Marth, a Batavia Bowling Association Hall of Famer, who passed away in 2003. It was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The BBA South, which was led by Scott Shields of Batavia who averaged 246 and won eight points, dominated in Doubles before the North rallied to win both the Baker Doubles and Singles. Shields was selected as the Joe Trigilio Memorial Award recipient for his effort.

The outcome came down to the final frame in the Baker Team event, with Jake Rosenbeck of Medina striking out in the 10th frame to lock up the victory for the North. Rosenbeck averaged 232 for his four games.

Other members of the winning team were Alex Allis, Mike Allis, Roger Allis, Scott Allis, Tom Allis, Mike Lavender (who is married to Amy Allis), Dean Cadieux Jr., Tim Talbot, Scott Gibson and Jason Mahnke.

For the South, Geoff Harloff averaged 236, Scott Culp 230 and Matt Balduf 230. Other members were Ed Doody (non-playing captain), Fred Gravanda, Steve O’Dell, Josh Elliott, Mike Johnson, Jim Pursel, Jason Quilliam, Paul Bacon and Paul Spiotta.

Submitted photo. The BBA North team, from left, Roger Allis, Mike Lavender, Jason Mahnke, Hayden Allis, Tim Talbot, Tom Allis, Dean Cadieux Jr., Alex Allis, Mike Allis, Scott Allis, Jake Rosenbeck, Scott Gibson.