Notre Dame family remembers Ricky Mancuso Jr.

The memory of a beloved Notre Dame High graduate lives on in the hearts and minds of his family and friends – and in a tree planted in his name in front of the Union Street school's main entrance.

ND Principal Wade Bianco and Deacon Walter Szczesny presided over a ceremony dedicating a tree in honor of Ricky Mancuso Jr. (Class of 2005) on the front steps of the school before Saturday’s Alexander at Notre Dame “Homecoming” football game.

Ricky, (photo at right), son of Rick and Julie Mancuso of Batavia, passed away on Dec. 27, 2020 at the age of 33.

“This was an unbelievable testimony to the Mancuso family who have meant so much to Batavia and especially Notre Dame High School,” Bianco said. “The turnout was fantastic; the front lawn was full of people.”

Bianco said the ND teachers and staff contributed to the purchase of the tree.

Submitted photo. Members of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team were among a large gathering Saturday that honored Ricky Mancuso Jr.