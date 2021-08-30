O-A superintendent: We're 'frustrated and upset' with NYS DOH's mask requirement for all in classrooms

Update, 4 p.m. from Paul Pettit, Genesee County public health director:

"This is a mandate that is coming from the New York State Department of Health, based on the CDC guidelines for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools. Prior to this new state wide mandate, we were working locally to develop district level re-opening plans based on the CDC guidelines, with each district making a local decision on their approach.

"We will continue to work and support the schools in our counties to have a safe and effective school year, as our priority is to have all students present for in-person learning."

------------------------

This weekend’s announcement by the New York State Department of Health requiring mask wearing for everyone inside all school buildings essentially nullifies any school district reopening plans that recommended, but did not require, face coverings in the classrooms.

Oakfield-Alabama was one of those districts that decided to not require masks while teachers and students were in class – basing its decision on an Aug. 4 directive from former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office that the state was leaving reopening guidelines up to local school districts in conjunction with local health departments.

Friday’s emergency regulation by the NYSDOH -- taking its lead from the new governor, Kathy Hochul -- is both frustrating and upsetting, O-A Superintendent John Fisgus stated this morning.

“I know the majority of this school community (and Board of Education) are extremely frustrated and upset with this turn of events,” he wrote, replying to an email from The Batavian. “So, now here we stand with a school mask mandate while indoors. It doesn't make sense to have such an umbrella mandate as every district and school community is unique.”

Fisgus said the state should be able to have confidence in local school boards, administrators and teachers to do what is right in the face of a prolonged COVID-19 situation.

“Trust us that we are smart enough to work with our local health departments to monitor COVID and do what is in the best interest (and safety) of our local towns, villages and schools,” Fisgus added.

As previously reported on The Batavian, Fisgus sent out a survey to the community about mask wearing, and the results overwhelmingly were in favor of making it a personal choice on whether to wear one in the classroom.

The O-A plan stipulates that masks are required on the bus and when entering the school buildings and reporting to classrooms, and while traveling in the hallways between classes and/or to different locations within the buildings.

Over the past two weeks, Fisgus said those in power at the state level have changed their viewpoint on face coverings to make that issue part of a statewide binding guidance for all districts.

“But, we were never part of those discussions,” he advised.

Scott Bischoping, Batavia City Schools superintendent, said the district is following through with the NYSDOH guidelines. He said Batavia held off on releasing its formal reopening plan “based on the new governor’s words that she was going to make an announcement in that area.”

“We had not come out with any plans regarding the masking other than knowing that we would be masking,” he said. “We shared with parents that for certain we’d be having to mask on the bus, but were waiting other feedback before we announced anything.”

Bischoping said the district has been operating within the county and state health guidelines regarding contract tracing and quarantine.

“We’re used to following through with that,” he said. “We’ve done that for the last year-plus, and we’ll continue to do that and hopefully at some point we won’t have to do that, regarding masking or quarantining or any of those things associated with COVID.”

Genesee County Public Health Director Paul Pettit was not immediately available for comment.