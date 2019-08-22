Overdose Awareness Day set for next Wednesday at Austin Park

Press release:

The Genesee-Orleans-Wyoming Opioid Task Force invites the public to attend its Overdose Awareness Day activities from 4 to 7:30 p.m. next Wednesday (Aug. 28) at Austin Park on Jefferson Avenue in Batavia.

The event – “A Time to Remember, A Time to Act” – will feature keynote speakers Robert Kent, chief counsel for the state Office of Alcohol and Substance Abuse Services, and Lori Drescher and Keith Greer, partners in the Rochester-based Recovery Coach University.

“Overdose Awareness Day is a time where we can come together to raise awareness, gather information and support families and loved ones as they struggle with substance use disorders and also to celebrate those in recovery,” said Sue Gagne, recovery center coordinator for Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse.

Food vendors will be on hand, and the event also will include a kids’ zone, live music and free Narcan training.

For more information, go to www.gowopioidtaskforce.org.

The event is supported by a grant from Greater Rochester Health Foundation.