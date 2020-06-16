Local Matters

June 16, 2020 - 10:54pm

Pavilion Central: Budget passes easily; Gaston, Ayers-Tillotson gain five-year terms

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, notify, pavilion central school district.

Voting on Pavilion Central School District's $17,684,182 budget, board of education election and board seat modification:

Proposition #1 – Budget
Yes -- 417
No -- 106

School Board (Two spots – incumbents running)
Margaret "Peg" Gaston -- Elected to a five-year term
Callin Ayers-Tillotson -- Elected to a five-year term

Board seat modification (Change length of term from three to five years)
Passed

 

