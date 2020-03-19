Local Matters

March 19, 2020 - 9:35am

Pettinella: Bowling leagues, tournaments come to a screeching halt

posted by Mike Pettinella in sports.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, organized bowling at the local, state and national levels has come to a screeching halt -- putting the overwhelming majority of the 1.4 million members of the United States Bowling Congress on the sidelines heading into the peak of the tournament season and down the stretch of the league season.

Without question, it’s a punch to the gut.

For more about the impact of COVID-19 upon the bowling industry -- and to catch up on tournament action that got in before the government's "social distancing" mandates -- click on the Pin Points logo above or the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.

