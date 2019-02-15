February 15, 2019 - 5:26pm
Pin Points is now part of WBTA's 'Genesee MVP' show
Bowling fans can now keep up on the latest developments on the lanes in the Genesee Region by listening to the "Genesee MVP" sports show on WBTA radio -- 1490 AM and 100.1 FM on your dial.
The show's hosts, Mike Rose and Pete Zehler, have added a Pin Points segment with commentator Mike Pettinella to the weekly program.
The program, featuring Batavia and Notre Dame high schools' and Genesee Community College athletics, airs from 6:05 to 6:30 p.m. every Friday.
It also can be heard on the WBTA website by clicking on Programs and then Genesee MVP.
