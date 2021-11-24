November 24, 2021 - 2:54pm
Plug Power site clearing is underway at WNY STAMP
posted by Mike Pettinella in news, notify, Plug Power, GCEDC, The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce.
Steven Falitico of the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce and Jim Krencik, marketing director for the Genesee County Economic Development Center, provided this photo from the WNY STAMP site this morning that captures the progress of Plug Power's green hydrogen manufacturing project in the Town of Alabama.
