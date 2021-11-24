Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

November 24, 2021 - 2:54pm

Plug Power site clearing is underway at WNY STAMP

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, notify, Plug Power, GCEDC, The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce.

plug_power_construction_11-24-21.jpg

Steven Falitico of the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce and Jim Krencik, marketing director for the Genesee County Economic Development Center, provided this photo from the WNY STAMP site this morning that captures the progress of Plug Power's green hydrogen manufacturing project in the Town of Alabama.

MORE TO COME

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

November 2021

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button