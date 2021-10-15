Local Matters

October 15, 2021 - 11:53am

Pre-construction work, environmental testing taking place at Ellicott Station; demolition could begin in November

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, notify, Ellicott Station, savarino companies.

ellicott_station_1a.jpg

Pre-construction work and environmental testing is taking place today on the grounds of the former Soccio & Della Penna Construction Co. and Santy's Tire Sales locations on Ellicott Street in the city -- the future home of the Ellicott Station project that is part of Batavia's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative program.

Two employees of Savarino Companies of Buffalo, the company that is behind the mixed-use development (apartments, office, retail and entertainment space), were on site. Indications are that demolition of the buildings will start in November. Photos by Mike Pettinella.

ellicott_station_2a.jpg

