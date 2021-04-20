Proposed county local law permits 12- and 13-year-olds to hunt deer with strict supervision

Members of the Genesee County Legislature’s Public Service Committee on Monday approved a local county law to allow deer hunting by 12- and 13-year-old licensed hunters with a firearm or crossbow during hunting season under the supervision of a licensed adult.

Designated as Local Law Introductory No. 1 Year 2021 of the County of Genesee, the proposed law will be subject to a public hearing, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. May 12 at the Old County Courthouse or via Zoom videoconference.

The law, if passed, enables the county to participate in the temporary New York State program to allow for young hunters (12- and 13-year-olds) to hunt deer with a crossbow, rifle, shotgun or muzzle loaded firearm through Dec. 31, 2023.

According to wording of the law, which was drafted by County Attorney Kevin Earl, the “hunting is a valued tradition for many families, and this new opportunity allows experienced, adult hunters to introduce the value of hunting to the next generation.”

“Furthermore, teaching young people safe, responsible and ethical hunting practices will ensure a rewarding experience for the youth, while providing quality food to families and contributing to important deer management population control practices.”

Legislators said they were reassured by the law’s parameters regarding supervision, which include requirements that the parent, guardian or person must be at least 21 years old, has had at least three years’ experience in hunting deer, holds a hunting license, and maintains physical control over the minor at all times while hunting.

Legislator Marianne Clattenburg said she supports the law due to the significant increase in the number of deer in and around the City of Batavia and that it encourages young hunters. Legislator Christian Yunker said the law is backed by the regional fish and wildlife committee and he is pleased to see that it is heavily regulated.

Other requirements as mandated by New York State are as follows:

Such is accompanied by their parent or legal guardian, or by a person designated in writing by such parent or legal guardian on a form prescribed by the Environmental Conservation Department who is 21 years of age or older;

Such parent, guardian or person and the minor remain on ground level at all times while hunting;