Quilliam rolls another perfect game in Mancuso Real Estate League; Grasby 290 in Perry

While Rich Wagner's mind-boggling 899 series dominated the bowling scene last week -- and will be talked about for years to come, a few other other Genesee Region USBC league bowlers rolled noteworthy games and series.

Wagner, a 38-year-old left-hander from Batavia, recorded 300-300-299--899 on Thursday night in the Toyota of Batavia 5-Man League at Mancuso Bowling Center, posting 35 consecutive strikes before leaving a 6-pin on the final ball.

Meanwhile, Batavia right-hander Jason Quilliam posted his second 300 game in as many weeks, finding perfection once again in the middle game of a 676 series in the Mancuso Real Estate Doubles League at Mancuso Bowling Center on Monday night.

The previous week, he ended with 300 for a 781 series.

At Perry Bowling Center, Tim Grasby started with a spare before stringing 11 consecutive strikes for a 290 game in the Thursday Night League.

"I made a small adjustment after the first game, which was only 171, and from that point on, I couldn't miss," Quilliam said. "I got a break on the 11th ball, tripping a 9-pin."

---------

Wagner was looking to become the 37th kegler to post a United States Bowling Congress-certified 900 series, but his 899 is the highest three-game set in the nation this season (which runs from Aug. 1 through July 31).

Reflecting upon the achievement, Wagner, who has 43 perfect games, called it "an incredible experience."

"I made great shots and held my composure throughout and I will forever remember that moment. I don't think any other thing I do in bowling will compare to how awesome a moment that was, and I doubt I'll ever be as nervous bowling again as I was right there. So all things considered, I gave it one heck of a run."

Previously: Batavian Wagner rolls 300-300-299--899 at Mancuso Bowling Center