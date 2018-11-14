Real estate ad prompts South Main Street resident to address City Council

166 South Main St., Batavia, NY, 5.73 acres, LOT/LAND, $300,000. Development site 5.73 acres in the City of Batavia. Beautiful scenic views of the Tonawanda Creek. Residential, development, place of worship, many options. Existing building can be rehabbed to 8 housing units. Existing foundation (64' x 97') can accommodate a minimum of units and a maximum of 24.

The real estate ad above more than caught the eye of Jim Carney, a 26-year resident of 162 South Main St., who also owns property at 164 South Main St. It also spurred him into action.

Carney made his way to Tuesday night’s City Council meeting to make the governing body aware that the ad wasn’t accurate and that he – and his neighbors – was prepared to oppose any plan to erect a multiple-unit housing development on that site.

The property in question once housed the City’s sewer treatment plant and later was sold by the city to a private owner.

“The ad reads the building can be rehabbed to eight housing units, with a minimum of units and a maximum of 24, but it is zoned R1A, which means that you can only have single family or duplexes there,” Carney said. “(Anything else) cannot be done without a variance.”

Carney said that there already is a high volume of apartment complexes “within a stone’s throw” of his home, namely Birchwood Village, 172 1.2 South Main St. (Meadows) and 193 S. Main St. Apartments.

“Our concern is that more high-density housing could change the nature of the neighborhood,” Carney said. “Any attempt to change that by use of a variance will be fought by the neighbors.”

After Carney spoke, Council member Kathleen Briggs asked if ultimately this issue would come before City Council. City Attorney George Van Nest answered in the affirmative, noting that any rezoning petition would have to be voted upon by the board.

City Council President also responded, stating that a real estate ad doesn’t translate into a binding document and that “it’s not going to happen under our noses.”

“There are plenty of large housing units there already … it’s a bad idea.”