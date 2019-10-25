Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

October 25, 2019 - 7:03pm

Recovery WOW celebrates Halloween with a 'Monster Mash'

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, GCASA, Recovery WOW.

monster_mash.jpg

The Recovery WOW program at Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse held a "Monster Mash" Halloween bash this evening at the Northgate Free Methodist Church south campus on Bank Street in Batavia. Posing in front of the "master of ceremonies" for the event are Trisha Allen, Maliyah Santos and Maliyah's mom, Madeline Rodriguez.  Allen and Rodriguez are employed as Peer Recovery Advocates (Peers), assisting those in recovery.

mystery_date.jpg

This couple added some mystery to the festivities, which included food, refreshments (non-alcoholic, of course), games, costumes and wholesome fun.

guest_dj.jpg

No party is complete without the tunes. DJ Tymovez (Tyler Thomas) provided the sound.

peers_and_pizza.jpg

Peers Amy Kabel, left; Nicole Anderson and Charlene Grimm provided service with a smile.

 military_sendoff.jpg

"Commando" Nick Volpe, another GCASA Peer, has the cauldron brewing in his bit of skull-duggery.

Disclosure: Photos by Mike Pettinella, GCASA publicist.

Calendar

October 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button