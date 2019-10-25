Recovery WOW celebrates Halloween with a 'Monster Mash'

The Recovery WOW program at Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse held a "Monster Mash" Halloween bash this evening at the Northgate Free Methodist Church south campus on Bank Street in Batavia. Posing in front of the "master of ceremonies" for the event are Trisha Allen, Maliyah Santos and Maliyah's mom, Madeline Rodriguez. Allen and Rodriguez are employed as Peer Recovery Advocates (Peers), assisting those in recovery.

This couple added some mystery to the festivities, which included food, refreshments (non-alcoholic, of course), games, costumes and wholesome fun.

No party is complete without the tunes. DJ Tymovez (Tyler Thomas) provided the sound.

Peers Amy Kabel, left; Nicole Anderson and Charlene Grimm provided service with a smile.

"Commando" Nick Volpe, another GCASA Peer, has the cauldron brewing in his bit of skull-duggery.

Disclosure: Photos by Mike Pettinella, GCASA publicist.