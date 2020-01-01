Local Matters

January 1, 2020 - 8:28am

Recovery WOW welcomes 2020 with gathering at First Presbyterian Church

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, GCASA, Recovery WOW.

Amy Kabel, a Certified Peer Recovery Advocate at Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, and boyfriend Thomas Claffey were among about 100 people who attended the Recovery WOW New Year's Eve party last night at the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall in Batavia. Participants brought in the new year with music, plenty of food, games and, of course, hats and noisemakers in an alcohol-free environment.

Brandon Fogg, seated left, and Quinn Pritchard provide the hats as a young family checks in at the Recovery WOW event.

Sue Gagne, center, Recovery WOW coordinator, had much to celebrate - a new year, new decade and her birthday.  Here she receives a birthday cupcake from Cheryl Netter, a member of the group's advisory committee, as DJ Scott Davis looks on.

Volunteers George Netter, left, and Gary Brown kept the food choices coming as they worked in the kitchen.

Photos by Mike Pettinella, GCASA publicist.

